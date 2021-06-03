Viasat Ramps Satellite Services in the Middle East and Western Europe Ahead of ViaSat-3 Launch; Signs Ka-Band Capacity Lease Deal with Avanti Communications

CARLSBAD, Calif., and LONDON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it signed a Ka-band capacity lease agreement with Avanti Communications Group plc (Avanti) to provide additional coverage and capacity across the Middle East and Western Europe—ahead of its ViaSat-3 global constellation—to support Viasat’s expanding global mobility and enterprise businesses, specifically across aviation, maritime and energy.

Viasat and Avanti have a long-standing relationship, having signed prior Ka-band capacity lease agreements. This new agreement augments Viasat’s KA-SAT satellite coverage and capacity and will initially be leveraged to serve new mobility customers in the region.

Avanti’s CEO, Kyle Whitehill said, “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Viasat and provide them support in the delivery of broadband connectivity across Europe and the Middle East. In-flight connectivity, in particular, is a high growth segment for satellite connectivity, and will serve Viasat well, enabling them to offer seamless connectivity capabilities across geographies.”

Jimmy Dodd, president, Viasat Global Enterprise and Mobility added, “In working with Avanti, we can bring additional short-term capacity to the mobility and enterprise markets, enabling us to serve more customers, win new business and establish deeper market presence and penetration ahead of our ViaSat-3 satellite launch aimed over Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).”

Viasat plans to leverage Avanti’s HYLAS 4 and HYLAS 2 satellites beginning in October 2021.

About Avanti

Avanti Communications is the leading Ka-band high throughput satellite capacity partner to the communications industry in EMEA – extending and guaranteeing coverage for defence missions, enterprise solutions and critical public services.

Through the HYLAS satellite fleet and partners in 118 countries, Avanti provides dedicated fixed and flexible-beam satellite connectivity, with extensive coverage across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Group has invested $1.2bn in a network that incorporates orbital slots in Ka-band spectrum, satellites, ground stations, datacentres and a fibre ring. www.avantiplc.com

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people’s lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat’s Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, Linke dIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include among others, statements about the agreement between Viasat and Avanti, its business prospects, the capacity availability date and coverage areas, the expansion and growth of the global mobility and enterprise businesses, specifically across aviation, maritime and energy, and the ViaSat-3 satellite launch over EMEA. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the parties’ ability to successfully integrate and operate the new strategic agreement, and achieve expected synergies and other benefits; the ability to attract and retain key employees for the new strategic agreement; the impact of competition; the ability to develop products and technologies; the impact of changes in the financial markets and global economic conditions; risks associated with the operation of Viasat’s ground segment infrastructure; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the Avanti satellites, which will be used to supply new internet services, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; reduced demand for products as a result of constraints on capital spending by customers; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key customers or suppliers; reliance on a limited number of third parties to manufacture and supply products; Viasat’s level of indebtedness and ability to comply with applicable debt covenants; and other factors affecting the communications industry generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.