VAPORESSO Acquires Authorization from MoIAT to Market and Sell in UAE

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — VAPORESSO announced that it has been registered as an authorized e-cigarette brand by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), becoming the first open-system vaping device brand to obtain such approval that grants the company the entitlement to market and sells its e-cigarette in the country.

The UAE has enforced laws that aim to regulate all nicotine-containing components used in e-cigarettes, refill packages, e-liquids, and tobacco products sold in the country. The regulations demand that the manufacturers and companies of vaping devices must meet Emirates Authority for Standardization & Metrology (ESMA) standards, which set out strict quality and safety requirements for e-cigarettes and related products, before placing them on the market.

The initial approval by the MoIAT, which allows the company to establish legal sales channels, both online and offline, for VAPORESSO’s Xros Nano, Xros Mini, Xros 2, and ZERO S across the UAE, is the testimony to the company’s commitment to offering market-leading vaping products with unmatched quality and functionality, allowing the global vapers to enjoy the fun and flavors unique in VAPORESSO’s products. The market authorization also marks a significant step forward in its effort to further expand its presence in the Middle East.

“We are thrilled by the MoIAT’s decision to grant our flagship products the marketing and sales authorization, this has boosted our confidence in obtaining the approval for other seven premium products, including Luxe X and GEN PT SERIES, that are in the process of application,” said Middle East team of VAPORESSO.

VAPORESSO has a proven record of developing some of the best vaping devices, with the XROS series receiving exceptionally high ratings in the vaping community thanks to its ergonomic design and great craftsmanship. Looking forward, VAPORESSO aims to build on its market success to achieve new milestones in the UAE as it continues to pioneer state-of-the-art vaping technology that improves the safety, reliability, and quality of its products.

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

