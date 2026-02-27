  • Date: February 27, 2026

Valle Venia presents new song by LPS feat. Lara: Where will it take me

NEUSTADT AN DER WEINSTRASSE, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 27 February 2026 – The song describes the challenge of trusting the flow, relying on oneself, following one’s own values with confidence.

Valle Venia presents new song by LPS feat. Lara: Where will it take me Picture: Leo Philipp Schmidt

In a time when everything seems to begin to dissolve, when disorientation prevails more than ever and when one is searching for something to hold on to, certainty can be found in uncertainty.

Lara’s authentic interpretation, with her multi-faceted voice, conveys confidence in finding a way for oneself and others.

In the faceless, noisy crowd, where glances are not returned and touches are not felt, one is pulled away by an invisible hand.

Multilink: https://valevenia.lnk.to/wherewillittakeme

 Youtube: https://youtu.be/0MVTgXO2E_M

 Website: www.valle-venia.com

