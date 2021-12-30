US eyes continued partnership with Jordan, says ambassador

US Ambassador in Amman Henry T. Wooster on Thursday said his country is looking forward to continuing its partnership and pledged that his country will remain committed to supporting the Kingdom.

“Despite 2021 being hard, the United States and Jordan continued to partner on important work”, Wooster said in a New Year message published by the US embassy in Amman.

He added: “People around the world joined Jordanians in celebrating the centennial year of the Hashemite Kingdom. The United States has offered support to the Jordanian government to achieve economic recovery that included a donation of $40 million for the Estidama program, and a multi-donors fund that gathered more than $100 million to support urgent financial aid going to the National Aid Fund”.

The ambassador said: “When he was newly elected, President Biden looked to Jordan for the wise counsel it has always given Washington, which is why in July, His Majesty King Abdullah II was the first Arab leader invited to the Biden White House.”

He also noted that Secretary of State Antony Blinken prioritized coming to Amman for his first overseas trip to the Middle East to advance Jordanian-US partnership for economic growth. Wooster stressed: “Together, our countries continue taking measures that reinforce stability and well-being for the people of this region”.

The ambassador also highlighted cooperation in the water sector, saying: “As Jordan’s dams ran dry this summer, USAID partnered with the government of Jordan to help bring new water supply to Jordan and to better manage scarce water resources”.

“We cooperated to ensure that Jordan has enough vaccines for everyone through donating half a million Pfizer shots and trained some 17 thousand health care employees to work in frontlines, in addition to raising the number of daily PCR test to 50 thousand tests per day. Life saving equipment were distributed to hospitals all around Jordan. American and Jordanian military medical experts have worked together to develop Intensive care and trauma care systems of the Royal Medical Services”, he added.

He pointed out the work on enabling the growth of the private sector and facilitating Jordanian talents and resources to provide job opportunities and a safer future.

