Undersecretary of Taiz Governorate inspects conditions of wounded in raids of US-UK aggression



Deputy Governor of Taiz Fouad Sinan, along with the Director of the Office of the General Authority of Zakat in the governorate, Shawqi Mughlas, inspected on Monday the wounded of the US-UK aggression raids who are receiving treatment at the military hospital in Taiz.

They were briefed with the director of the military hospital, Dr. Ali Al-Ezzi, on the services and health care provided to the wounded who were injured as a result of the raids of the US-British aggression on Maqbanah district, killing a citizen and injuring six others.

