UN Security Council to discuss Palestinian issue on Wednesday



The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to convene its monthly session on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

During the session, Council members will receive comprehensive briefings from UN officials on the recent Israeli aggression against Gaza and the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

Additionally, the discussions will encompass developments in the West Bank as well as East Jerusalem, settlements, and settler violence.

Since the seventh of last month, the Council has convened approximately 10 sessions. During one of these meetings, it called for “humanitarian truces” and urged the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged population in Gaza.

Source: Jordan News Agency