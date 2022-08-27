UK energy bills to rise by 80% in October

Britain’s energy regulator announced Friday it will raise its main cap on consumer energy bills to an average of to an average of $4,188 a year, as campaign groups, think tanks and politicians call on the government to tackle a cost-of-living- crisis.

The price cap limits the standard charge energy suppliers can bill domestic customers for their combined electricity and gas bill in England, Scotland and Wales, but is recalculated by Ofgem throughout the year to reflect wholesale market prices and other industry costs.

