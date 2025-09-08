UAE Deputy Prime Minister Holds Talks with Bahrain Foreign Minister in Abu Dhabi

Abu dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, received Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Abu Dhabi on the occasion of his visit to the UAE. The two ministers engaged in discussions about the longstanding relations between the two countries, exploring ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and elevate it to broader horizons across all levels.

According to Bahrain News Agency, the ministers also focused on enhancing coordination and joint consultation in international forums to serve common interests. These discussions were held under the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The meeting addressed current regional developments and their impact on regional security and stability. Efforts to promote peace and security in the region for the benefit of all its peoples were also on the agenda.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Saeed Al Hajeri, Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Drug Establishment and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs; Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Ambassador of Bahrain to the UAE; and Ambassador Khaled Yousef Al Jalahma, Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.