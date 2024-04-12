  • Date: April 13, 2024
  • Date: April 13, 2024

Two Holy Mosques’ Religious Affairs Presidency Devotes All Efforts to Enhance Worshipper Experience at Friday Prayer

Makkah, The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque is exerting its utmost efforts to create a spiritually enriching atmosphere for worshippers during Friday prayers at the Two Holy Mosques.

This effort is part of the presidency’s strategy to prepare the devotional atmospheres for visitors of the Two Holy Mosques during Eid Al-Fitr, with Friday being its third day.

President of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, has directed religious leaders to enhance visitors’ experience during the Friday prayer.

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages