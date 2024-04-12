Two Holy Mosques’ Religious Affairs Presidency Devotes All Efforts to Enhance Worshipper Experience at Friday Prayer

Makkah, The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque is exerting its utmost efforts to create a spiritually enriching atmosphere for worshippers during Friday prayers at the Two Holy Mosques.

This effort is part of the presidency’s strategy to prepare the devotional atmospheres for visitors of the Two Holy Mosques during Eid Al-Fitr, with Friday being its third day.

President of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, has directed religious leaders to enhance visitors’ experience during the Friday prayer.