The people of Ans District, Dhamar Governorate, organized an armed tribal protest to denounced the continued massacres and war of extermination practiced by the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

During the protest, the Governor of Dhamar pointed out the danger of the current stage, and the escalation practiced by the usurping Zionist entity in targeting the displaced, the sick, children and women in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Yemen News Agency