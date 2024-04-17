Transport Minister Meets ICAO Secretary General

Seoul, HE Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti met with HE Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Juan Carlos Salazar on the margin of the State of Qatar’s participation in the International Civil Aviation Conference organized by the ICAO in Seoul, South Korea.

During the meeting, aspects of cooperation between the State of Qatar and ICAO were discussed, as well as enhancing bilateral cooperation in civil aviation, and the latest developments in the field.

In a related context, HE Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti met with HE Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport of the Republic of Korea Park Sangwoo, on the sidelines of Qatar’s participation in the aforementioned conference.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation in transport and mobility activities, and ways to develop them, particularly with regards to taking advantage of the industrys advanced and smart technologies.

Source: Qatar News Agency