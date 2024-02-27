Trade, Industry ministry lessens difficulties facing private sector



The Ministry of Industry and Trade has lessened difficulties that might facing the private sector for encouraging the national industrial production.

In return, the General Federation of Yemeni Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the capital Sana’a praised such step for developing the industrial production in Yemen.

In a statement, the Federation and the Chamber appreciated the keenness of the caretaker Minister of Industry, Mohammed al-Mutahar, in stabilize the country’s commodity stock of food and consumer materials, and to overcome the difficulties facing private sector activities to ensure the flow of supply chains.

The statement confirmed that the relationship between the government and the private sector is witnessing momentum in the field of trade facilitation, trademarks, industrial records, corporate regulation, and the business environment.

It pointed to the efforts made by the leadership of the Ministry of Industry to solve the problems facing the priva

te sector importers of food and consumer goods at land and sea ports

Source: Yemen News Agency