Tourism Authority of Thailand invites global travellers to rediscover balance through “Healing Journey Thailand” campaign

Campaign highlights wellness, culture and meaningful travel across the Kingdom featuring international creators including British singer-songwriter Henry Moodie.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 March 2026 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) invites travellers worldwide to rediscover balance through the global Healing Journey Thailand campaign, guided by the communication concept Healing is the New Luxury. Launched in January 2026, the campaign reflects Thailand’s tourism strategy focused on high-value, wellness-led, purpose-driven travel, positioning the Kingdom as a destination where travellers reconnect with themselves through cultural encounters and restorative journeys.

Henry Moodie plays a central role, with his storytelling shaping the campaign narrative. His journey, featured in the campaign film premiered at The Cinema at Selfridges London, follows travels through Krabi and Trang, from Ko Muk and Ko Kradan to the Na Muen Sri community, highlighting Thailand’s living culture and spirit.



The campaign presents creator-led experiences in the Kingdom, reflecting a global shift in luxury from material to meaningful engagement.

In southern Thailand, Swedish creators Malin & Jules (@Malinandjules) explored “hidden luxury” in Chumphon and Ranong through slow living, coffee culture, island life on Ko Phayam, hot springs and a garden lunch.

In northern Thailand, Casey Pickup (@howtotravelfulltime) and Kseniia Kalenyk (@kseniia.journey) explored Chiang Mai‘s heritage through Lanna arts and craft workshops, including Nuat Fon, Lanna massage inspired by Fon Leb dance, Yam Khang massage, concluding with a Ping River dinner cruise and sound healing meditation.

In the historic Sukhothai, Aytan Abbasli (@aytanabbasil) and Mia Emilie Persson (@miaemiliepersson) explored UNESCO-listed sites, Sukhothai silver craftsmanship, Tin Chok textiles and community life at Baan Na Ton Chan, concluding with merit-making at Wat Traphang Thong.

Nature and adventure shaped the Khao Yai journey of Naziha Banu Fathima (@the_fatimablejournal) and Khaled Mohamed Abdulla Hamad Aljneibi (@alsinaani_khalid000), combining sustainability with outdoor activities including park trekking, forest glamping and dialogue at Khao Yai Art Forest.

In Phang-Nga, Patrick James Mitchell and Meghan Celina McPhee (@megsandpat) experienced harmony with nature at Samed Nangshe Viewpoint, Surin Islands diving, bamboo rafting, and in Khao Lak with a fire show and sound healing by the Andaman Sea.

Together, these journeys reflect Thailand’s identity, where travel is shaped by quality and sustainability. Guided by Healing is the New Luxury, the campaign advances TAT’s Value over Volume strategy, encouraging travellers to engage with landscapes, culture and communities, fostering support for sustainable tourism growth.