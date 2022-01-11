The UAE-Guangdong Boutique Products Exhibition at Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On January 11, 2022, the UAE-Guangdong Boutique Products Exhibition, part of the Guangdong Week of China Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, will be held in Guangzhou in the form of a cloud exhibition and a global live streaming event, with the participation of more than 300 companies.

The hosting of the exhibition further strengthens the economic and trade exchanges between China and the UAE. Furthermore, it goes a long way in unlocking the potential for further collaborations, helping promote a win-win situation for both countries. The exhibition will prove its significance in terms of bringing the China-UAE bilateral trade to the next level by building a key platform where companies from both countries can conduct economic and trade collaborations in the post-pandemic era.

Given the ongoing pandemic, the exhibition was held online and included areas for the display of product, promotions, negotiations and accurate supply-demand matching, with the aim of facilitating the formation of trade and investment partnerships between Guangdong-based companies and companies located in countries and regions targeted by the Belt and Road Initiative. During the exhibition, a number of Guangdong’s name brand firms, including Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group and Guangzhou Renault Biotechnology, showcased to the world their technological prowess in intelligent manufacturing and smart electronics.

Notably, the exhibition was broadcast simultaneously in versions for large-screen PCs and small-screen hand-helds as well as via the Guangdong Week of China Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai’s WeChat mini-program, with the express goal of increasing exposure for exhibitors and bringing more customer resources to them. The event gave exhibitors an opportunity to engage in production and marketing collaborations, supply and demand connections, information exchanges and business negotiations with companies from more than 40 countries and regions worldwide. By participating in the exhibition, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Guangdong Emirates Business Union have helped Chinese firms understand the local industry mix, explore the local market and develop partnerships with local businesses.

Huge potential and promising prospects are foreseen for economic and trade cooperation between China and the UAE. Statistics show that to date, over 4,000 Chinese firms have made investments and built a presence in the UAE, now China’s largest export destination and second largest trading partner in the Arab region, with major projects being steadily implemented as part of their bilateral economic and trade relationship.

