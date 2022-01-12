THE NATURAL DIAMOND JOURNEY OF WINNING 510 MILLION HEARTS

~ With 45 million website visits, 306+ million social impressions, 210 million YouTube views and 464 brand collaborations, 2021 was a glorious year ~

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) was established to be an unbiased global authority on natural diamonds. Their consumer facing platform, Only Natural Diamonds (OND), is the digital destination and go-to publisher for innovative content covering all that’s new and exciting in the natural diamond industry. From educating consumers about cultural relevance, artistry and legacy of jewellery to the positive socio-economic and environmental impact of the modern diamond industry, NDC has come a long way in the span of a year. Retail partners and collaborators provided the light of support to make this journey memorable.

2021 started on a monumental note by putting a spotlight on the latest diamond trends with the first ever Trend Report. A style collective featuring editors, stylists, designers, celebrities, and industry insiders, added extra spark to the report with their precious insights. In August, a first-of-its-kind 2-day virtual diamond festival in collaboration with Vogue India was presented to the world. Experts, thought leaders from the industry, and connoisseurs united to revel in the brilliant knowledge of natural diamonds. The love for diamonds did not just stop there. These one-of-a-kind initiatives set the stage to collaborate with ace designers such as Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Viren Bhagat, Bibhu Mohapatra, Gaurav Gupta, and Raghavendra Rathore to highlight their inspiring journey with natural diamonds.

NDC’s global ambassador, Ana de Armas featured in a campaign ‘Love Life’ that celebrated the joy of reconnecting with loved ones and living each moment to the fullest. She gracefully adorned natural diamond jewellery, inspired by latest trends, exclusively crafted by EDDI winner and designer Malyia McNaughton. To tell the story of today’s expression of natural diamonds and their continuous impact on the world, NDC in November introduced a coffee table book titled ‘Diamonds: Diamond Stories’ published by Assouline. Featuring stunning images, tall tales and interviews with top designers, tastemakers and enthusiasts alike; the book is a reservoir of knowledge on the world’s most sought-after jewel.

Richa Singh, Managing Director – India & The Middle East, Natural Diamond Council, said “For us at Natural Diamond Council India, 2021 has been a benchmark year filled with many firsts. Our marketing efforts through 220 pieces of content, campaigns and partnerships saw us reach 510 million consumers. This is only the beginning and a snapshot of just a few of our initiatives of 2021. I look forward to 2022 being an even more successful year for everyone, as the world opens up and consumers continue to cherish, desire and live the natural diamond dream.”

The diamond industry has been actively working towards making the world a better place with its philanthropic initiatives. The ‘Thank You, By The Way’ campaign in partnership with the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) is an initiative which celebrates natural diamond purchases that benefit millions of people around the world. The campaign puts a spotlight on the industry’s decades-long commitment to sustainability which have benefitted people, communities and the environment globally.

With 45 million website visits, 306+ million social impressions, 210 million YouTube views and 464 brand collaborations, 2021 was a glorious year. NDC aims to make 2022 more innovative and inspire consumers to live the natural diamond dream.

