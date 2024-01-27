The Grace Foundation and St. Joseph By-the-Sea High School Break Guinness World Record

Largest Human Infinity Symbol Representing Neurodiversity

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2024 / On Friday, January 26th, the Staten Island nonprofit organization, The GRACE Foundation, alongside St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School, broke the Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Human Infinity Symbol to raise awareness surrounding autism. It marks the Second World Record for The GRACE Foundation, the first for St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School, and the third World Record set in the borough.

"Participating in this Guinness World Record event is more than an achievement; it’s a vivid reminder of our ongoing mission at the GRACE Foundation," said Cathy Del Priore, Executive Director of The GRACE Foundation. "The infinity symbol we created represents a never-ending cycle of support, love, and advocacy for neurodiversity. It’s a promise that we, as a community, will always strive to uplift and empower each unique individual."

On hand for the record-breaking event were Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, Councilman David Carr, Assemblyman Mike Reilly, Regional Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Jann Amato, representatives from Senator Andrew Lanza and Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, Michael Lanza, Chairman of The GRACE Foundation, several island-based nonprofit organizations and of course St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School students, faculty, staff and parents.

"We couldn’t be more proud of our students for being a part of this record breaking event," said Father Michael Reilly, Principal of St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School. "They’ve made history alongside The GRACE Foundation and demonstrated their commitment to our community and this is something that they will carry with them forever."

Last year, The GRACE Foundation broke its First World Record by creating the World’s Largest Human Puzzle Piece at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. The #PuzzleForAutism Team, made up of Marvel Consults, PRcision LLC, Tekie Geek, Staten Island Media Group, The Integrated Athletic Initiative, Trade Mark Graphics, and The Carl V. Bini Memorial Fund, also organized and executed Friday’s Record Breaking Event which was sponsored by Empire State Bank, Northfield Bank, Catholic Charities of Staten Island, Tekie Geek, SIBOR, Merlino & Gonzalez, Hydr8 Nyc, and Victoria’s Educational Service.

"This event is a significant milestone," said Brian Licata of Marvel Consults. "We didn’t just break a world record; we are breaking down barriers. It symbolizes our endless commitment to fostering inclusivity and understanding for the neurodiverse community, a commitment that we at the GRACE Foundation hold close to our hearts."

The previous World Record holders brought together 998 people, this past Friday, 1,540 people were counted setting the new record. In addition to breaking the record, the event will also be featured in a segment being created for the nationally syndicated television show View Point With Dennis Quaid. The feature is slated to run this coming April during autism awareness month.

About The GRACE Foundation:

The GRACE Foundation is a non-profit organization established to improve the lives of individuals and families impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).ASD is a neurological disorder that impacts the development of language and communication skills as well as social interaction and relatedness.

For more information about The GRACE Foundation please visit www.graceofny.org

