  • Date: September 12, 2023
  • Date: September 12, 2023

The Council of Ministers forms a committee to investigate the events of Jenin Hospital


The Council of Ministers decided, at the end of its weekly session, on Monday, to form an investigation committee into what happened at Jenin Hospital and its consequences between the Doctors and Health Professions Syndicates.



The Council also decided to exempt Arab publishers participating in the Thirteenth Book Fair in Palestine from flooring fees, and to recommend to the President of the State of Palestine the appointment of a President of Palestine Technical University (Kadoorie).



The Council took a number of measures to strengthen the governance of the Jerusalem Governorate Electricity Company and stop illegal discounts from the other side.



He agreed to refer a number of government department employees to early retirement based on their request, and approved a number of funding requests for non-profit companies.



The Council of Ministers heard from the Minister of Health, Mai Al-Kaila, a report on the situation in hospitals in light of the doctors’ strike that has been ongoing for several days. The Council decided to form an investigation committee into what happened at Jenin Hospital and its consequences between the Doctors and Health Professions Syndicates



Source: Maan News Agency

Recent Post

On Monday, the Secretary General of the Association of Arab Universities, Professor Dr. Amr Ezzat Salama, presented a symposium entitled “The Reality of Higher Education in the Arab World” at the theater of Palestine National University, in the presence of the Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees, Professor Daoud Al-Zeer, and the Acting Governor of the University of Palestine. Lahm Muhammad Taha, the President of the University, Dr. Imad Al-Zeer, a member of the Board of Trustees, Professor Shawqi Al-Issa, Major General Kamel Hamid, the Deputy and Assistants to the President of the University, and members of the academic and administrative bodies.

September 11, 2023

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages