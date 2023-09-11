The Council of Ministers forms a committee to investigate the events of Jenin Hospital



The Council also decided to exempt Arab publishers participating in the Thirteenth Book Fair in Palestine from flooring fees, and to recommend to the President of the State of Palestine the appointment of a President of Palestine Technical University (Kadoorie).





The Council took a number of measures to strengthen the governance of the Jerusalem Governorate Electricity Company and stop illegal discounts from the other side.





He agreed to refer a number of government department employees to early retirement based on their request, and approved a number of funding requests for non-profit companies.





The Council of Ministers heard from the Minister of Health, Mai Al-Kaila, a report on the situation in hospitals in light of the doctors’ strike that has been ongoing for several days. The Council decided to form an investigation committee into what happened at Jenin Hospital and its consequences between the Doctors and Health Professions Syndicates





Source: Maan News Agency

