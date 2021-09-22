The 5th Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp & Teacher Workshop officially launched

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Held from September to November 2021, the 5th Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp & Teacher Workshop is co-sponsored by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), the Ministry of Science and Technology of People’s Republic of China (MOST), the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government, and the People’s Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, with the strong support from IAP SEP, ECOSF, NASAC, ALECSO and ANSO. The Camp is a free international exchange activity open to students from junior and senior high schools and teachers. This grand event consists of a broad array of exciting online activities such as online science courses, science education forum, lectures by scientists, live-streaming by Chinese universities, secondary schools and research institutes, science workshop and science show, rocket launching broadcast, and the cultural show of different countries. The official website of this event is https://2021.brmakercamp. cyscc.org.cn .