Tawjihi 2023 pass rate stands at 63.4%: Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday announced the results of the 2023 General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi). The overall pass rate of the 2023 General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) was 63.4 per cent, Directorate of Examinations and Tests (DET) Director Mohammad Kinana, said Wednesday in a press conference. Kinana noted that a total of 189,421 students registered for the exam, 172,712 of which took the exam and 109,459 students passed it. The scientific stream recorded a pass rate of 75.4 per cent. The literary stream had a pass rate of 53.9 per cent, while the pass rate in the vocational streams stood at 55.7 per cent, Kinana added. Regarding the top achievers, Kinana said that the top achiever in the scientific stream was Tala Mustafa Mahmoud Sheikh Saleh, who scored a 99.80 per cent, while the top achiever in the literary stream was the private-study student Najah Mohammad Abdullah Bani Khaled, who scored a 99.85 per cent.

Source: Jordan News Agency