Takeda’s Area Offices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Certified Sustainable and Inaugurated

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company (“Takeda”), a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company, hosted the formal inauguration of the company’s ICMEA* and Middle East Cluster Silver LEED Silver-certified** offices in Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Dubai.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recognizing that climate change poses a risk to human health, including the spread of infectious diseases, Takeda has made environmental efforts and its commitment to carbon neutrality a priority. To date, Takeda has met and exceeded its previously established 2020 environmental goals ahead of schedule, including reducing its CO2 emissions by 33.7% compared to 2005 levels. To deliver on the company’s commitment to protect the planet, Takeda aims to achieve carbon zero in its own operations and carbon neutrality across its remaining value chain by 2040.

The ceremony and office tour, along with celebrations of the team’s return-to-the office as part of a hybrid working model, was attended by dignitaries including H.E. Dr. Amin Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Regulations Sector at Ministry of Health and Prevention; Dr. Ali Al Sayed, Director, Pharmaceutical Services Department, at the Dubai Health Authority; H.E. Akihiko Nakajima, Japanese Ambassador to the U.A.E. and H.E. Helal Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

Ricardo Marek, President of the Growth and Emerging Markets Business Unit (“GEM BU”), a senior member of the global Takeda Executive Team based out of Singapore, along with Mahender Nayak, Senior Vice President, and ICMEA Area Head, were also in attendance to formally inaugurate the milestone and provide a private tour to the distinguished guests.

For more images, please use this link: https://we.tl/t- SeI3sQoLPI

Please find the Arabic version of the photo release attached.

*Takeda’s ICMEA region includes India, Ukraine, C.I.S., Middle East, Turkey, and Africa and covers more than 35 countries. In 2021, the company celebrates its 240th anniversary since its inception in Doshomachi, the medicine district of Osaka, Japan.

**LEED, which stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is a green building rating program. It operates under the umbrella of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), a non-profit coalition of building industry leaders. The goal of the rating system is to encourage and reward sustainable design across several metrics—sustainable site choice, energy savings, water efficiency, reduction of CO2 emissions, and indoor environmental quality, among others—all while improving company profitability and employee well-being. The LEED rating program is a four-tiered credit-based system that awards points based on compliance with different aspects of sustainability. A basic LEED certification is awarded if a building amasses between 40 and 49. LEED Silver and Gold certifications are 50-59 and 60-79 points respectively. The highest LEED certification is LEED Platinum, awarded to buildings that attain 80 or more points.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE: T.A.K.) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Diseases, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (G.I.). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

Important Notice

For the purposes of this notice, “press release” means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, “Takeda” is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Attachments

Mohammed Al Nasseri Takeda Pharmaceuticals +971 50 769 4646 Mohammed.alnasseri@fleishman. com Heba Yousafali Takeda Pharmaceuticals +971 58 180 6311 heba.yousafali@takeda.com