Sungrow and KarmSolar Cooperate on the Microgrid BESS Project for Cairo 3A Group

CAIRO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, signed a new BESS contract with KarmSolar, Egyptian largest private sector solar energy provider. Sungrow will provide 2.576MWp PV inverter and 1MW/3.957 MWh energy storage system to build a microgrid for Cairo 3A Poultry Company. This microgrid, by its commission in May, 2022, will generate the energy resources needed by this large-scale company from solar power rather than relying on diesel generator and burning fossil fuels.

North Africa boasts enormous potential of solar power uptake with year-round sunshine. Egypt also set the goal of achieving 42% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035. However, large-scale utility projects are not that easy to secure because of the pressure to get huge investment and public support. Hence, market trend follows smaller projects with more tangible results, such as microgrid and off-grid Solar plus ESS projects.

Sungrow will help build such a microgrid BESS project in Bahariya Oasis. Sungrow offers the 1500V solar plus storage solution: ST3956KWH(L)-1375UD. As all devices are integrated, the system has less units and occupies less land, and in this way, it is more economical and simpler to transport, install and operate. Equipped with EMS, the post maintenance procedure is also streamlined and smart. In addition, being compatible to bifacial solar modules, and adopting higher-power PCS (max. efficiency up to 99%), this system achieves higher yield. As Bahariya Oasis is a depression with agriculture as the main sector, using clean power bears long-term significance for environmental protection and sustainable development.

Alvin Shi, Managing Director of MENA Region, Sungrow said, “The Cairo 3A BESS project is the second one Sungrow achieved in Egypt. We are also supplying the largest solar-plus-storage plant locating Sukari gold mine. For years, Sungrow endeavors to meet the safety and reliability needs of our customers by pioneering zero-carbon microgrids. The Cairo 3A project demonstrates how microgrid could significantly benefit sustainable agricultural development and local people.”

Now Sungrow has achieved a considerably large amount of installation capacity in Egypt. As Egyptian renewable energy market grows steadily and the energy storage sector is emerging stronger, Sungrow will be committed to providing high-quality solutions and tailored services to help Egypt achieve a realistic and cost-effective energy transition.

About KarmSolar

KarmSolar, with Électricité de France (EDF) being its strategic shareholder, spearheads the growth of the private solar energy market in Egypt, revolutionizing the solar market through innovative and integrated solutions across the residential, industrial, agricultural, commercial and touristic sectors. With unique technical and financial expertise, supported by tits in-house Research and Development, KarmSolar leads the Egyptian market with the largest portfolio of private solar energy projects.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1726681/image.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1344575/Logo.jpg