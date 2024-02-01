  • Date: February 1, 2024
  • Date: February 1, 2024

Strength in Unity: How The Home Depot’s Homer Fund Helped a Store Associate Expand His Mobility

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / The Home Depot
Originally published on Built from Scratch

Stephen was paralyzed after a tree fell on his neck in 2010, requiring him to use a wheelchair. He recently partnered with an organization that helped pay for a new power lift but still needed assistance for the remaining balance. Here’s how The Homer Fund helped him cover the cost.

Since 1999, The Homer Fund has granted over $250 million to more than 180,000 associates in need, thanks to the collective support from fellow Home Depot associates. To learn about donation options, check eligibility or apply for a grant, visit THDHomerFund.org.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot

View the original press release on accesswire.com

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages