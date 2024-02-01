Strength in Unity: How The Home Depot’s Homer Fund Helped a Store Associate Expand His Mobility

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / The Home Depot

Stephen was paralyzed after a tree fell on his neck in 2010, requiring him to use a wheelchair. He recently partnered with an organization that helped pay for a new power lift but still needed assistance for the remaining balance. Here’s how The Homer Fund helped him cover the cost.

Since 1999, The Homer Fund has granted over $250 million to more than 180,000 associates in need, thanks to the collective support from fellow Home Depot associates. To learn about donation options, check eligibility or apply for a grant, visit THDHomerFund.org.

