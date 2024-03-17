Steering committee for project to build integrated automated tax system held



The Steering Committee of the project to build the integrated automated tax system, headed by head of the Tax Authority, Abduljabbar Ahmed, has discussed the project plan for preparing the system in accordance with international best practices and standard standards for software preparation.

Ahmed stressed the importance of this project as it represents a summary of all completed tax projects and keeps pace with the transformations that the Authority is witnessing in comprehensive automation.

He urged the committee to prepare broad outlines of the project plan in accordance with global standards for preparing systems and managing software projects.

Ahmed pointed out the importance of accelerating the preparation of the timetable for implementing the project, especially since the department has a solid base and great experience in preparing and implementing electronic systems and services in order to achieve the completion process on time.

Source: Yemen News Agency