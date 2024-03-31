Standards Authority destroys various infringing goods and commodities



The Yemeni Standards, Metrology and Quality Control Authority destroyed various goods and commodities that violated the approved standard specifications.

The authority explained in a report issued today that it destroyed a quantity of 541 cartons of golden ginger syrup that did not conform to the approved standard specifications in terms of swelling and severe dents in some of the containers, which led to the containers opening , the product leaking, a quantity of 248 cartons of cake stuffed with sauce and covered with cocoa that did not conform to the approved standard specifications in terms of the percentage of sorbic acid exceeding the permissible limit.

The communiqué pointed out that the destruction process was carried out in accordance with the law and the powers granted to the authority based on its role in monitoring the goods, products and various commodities and preventing the entry of any products that violate the specifications in order to preserve the health and safety of the consumer.

It con

firmed that the Authority is working to tighten control over the entry of materials and goods into the local market by examining them to ensure their compliance with the approved standard specifications. Calling on all importers, manufacturers and producers to adhere to the approved standard specifications and the conditions of transportation, storage, production and manufacturing in accordance with the requirements and requirements of technical regulations, specifications and standards.

The communiqué appreciated the cooperation of all concerned authorities, such as customs and security agencies, in seizing any expired or infringing goods and commodities, preventing their entry, and destroying them.

Source: Yemen News Agency