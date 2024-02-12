SPC press secretary condemns German company “Contabo” closing Ansarullah website under false pretexts



Press Secretary of the President of the Supreme Political Council Sabri al-Darwani has condemned in the strongest terms the German company ‘Contabo’ closing Ansarullah website on the digital space without justification and under false pretexts.

In a statement to Saba, al-Darwani said such measure a violation of the right to freedom of expression and opinion, which is mandated by international law, and clearly reveals the falsity of the West’s claims to respect freedoms.

He pointed out that this wrong and condemnable measure is further confirmation of the West’s ongoing attempts to silence voices and suppress freedoms with the aim of misleading, concealing facts, and serving and sponsoring the false Zionist narrative about the crimes they are committing against the oppressed Palestinian people.

He pointed out that the closure is evidence of the effectiveness of the free Yemeni media and an additional motivation for all free media institutions to redouble their efforts in working to expose the Zionist and Am

erican crimes against the Palestinian people and the peoples of the world.

Al-Darwani called on media institutions in Yemen and in the resistance axis to go to create local websites as a precautionary and alternative step so as to face the digital execution policy and technical restrictions imposed by the West and America under false headlines and justifications

Source: Yemen News Agency