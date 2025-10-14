Space42 Expands Access to Geospatial Intelligence with Launch of GIQ on Microsoft Azure

Space42 and UAE Space Agency introduce GIQ on Microsoft Azure Marketplace at GITEX Global 2025

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with a global reach, today announced that its AI-powered geospatial intelligence platform, GIQ, is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The launch expands Space42’s global footprint, improves accessibility for customers, and strengthens the UAE’s role as a leader in space-enabled decision-making.

His Excellency Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of UAE Space Agency, said, “Reflecting on the past three years, our Space Strategy 2030 identified the development of talent, science, and the economy within the Earth observation downstream sector as a key opportunity. Through our first public-private partnership with Space42, we established a platform that empowers young researchers, startups, and international partners with access to cutting-edge space data and AI capabilities. In just three years, this collaboration has earned us the prestigious Future Fit Prize — a testament to the meaningful impact we have achieved together.”

Al Qubaisi added: “The listing of the region’s first AI-powered geospatial intelligence platform on Microsoft Azure Marketplace marks an important strategic milestone, underscoring the UAE’s ongoing leadership in space innovation and advanced analytics. By facilitating access to satellite imagery and providing a dynamic marketplace for innovative Earth observation applications, the platform contributes to bridging the gap between space data and services.”

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Smart Solutions at Space42, said, “GIQ’s availability on Azure is a defining milestone in our mission to lead globally in geospatial intelligence platforms and services. Together with Microsoft and the UAE Space Agency, we are equipping organizations worldwide with practical, scalable, and accessible insights. This launch also strengthens Space42’s role as the partner of choice for governments and enterprises and advances our strategy of becoming the global leader in geospatial intelligence, AI platforms and services.”

GIQ’s Core Features

Governments, research institutions, and industries leverage geospatial intelligence for applications such as environmental monitoring, infrastructure management, and urban development. However, adoption has been slowed by barriers such as limited accessibility, fragmented sources, and high computational requirements.

Recognizing these challenges, GIQ was designed to transform multi-source satellite data into decision-ready intelligence in minutes. The platform draws from more than 10 vendors and over 8 proprietary AI models, already proven in real-world cases, including disaster response, urban planning, and food security.

The platform brings together three core capabilities that define its strategic value:

Accelerates speed to insights : Cuts analysis time from hours to minutes, through an end-to-end solution enabling data acquisition, processing and insight generation to support faster and more confident decisions in critical operations, such as disaster response and resource allocation.

: Cuts analysis time from hours to minutes, through an end-to-end solution enabling data acquisition, processing and insight generation to support faster and more confident decisions in critical operations, such as disaster response and resource allocation. Guarantees trusted sovereignty : Through a secure AI sandbox, governments and enterprises can process sensitive data without third-party exposure, removing one of the biggest barriers to adoption.

: Through a secure AI sandbox, governments and enterprises can process sensitive data without third-party exposure, removing one of the biggest barriers to adoption. Fosters a global ecosystem: An open marketplace connects startups, developers, and enterprises, scaling applications that address pressing challenges from climate resilience to food security.

Geospatial Intelligence for Global Customers

With GIQ now on Azure, customers gain easier access to space insights. Credits can be purchased directly in the marketplace, integrating into customers’ existing Azure commitments therefore removing procurement hurdles. For governments and enterprises already on Azure, GIQ offers a trusted, scalable, and cost-efficient path to adopt advanced geospatial intelligence. Researchers, businesses, and startups can access and analyze satellite imagery with minimal technical barriers.

Space42 is also piloting an AI assistant within GIQ that guides users through workflows, recommending imagery, resolutions, and models, so even non-specialists can generate insights quickly.

The UAE’s contribution to Actionable Space Insights

The Azure launch advances Space42’s ambitions to scale platforms globally through partnerships. By joining Azure, Space42 and Microsoft can bring their services to more customers and make adoption easy and seamless. This move positions Space42 as a partner of choice for enterprises seeking to integrate space-enabled intelligence into critical decision-making.

Developed by Space42 in partnership with the UAE Space Agency, GIQ anchors the UAE Space Data Center and was recently awarded the prestigious Future-Fit Seal by the UAE Government Development and the Future Office. The recognition highlights GIQ’s role in powering national space data capabilities, enabling resilient digital infrastructure, and accelerating readiness for future challenges.

Its availability on Azure demonstrates how national investment in space technology delivers global impact. The launch supports the UAE’s National Space Strategy 2030 and the UAE 2031 Vision, strengthening the country’s ambition to lead in digital transformation and space-enabled services.

