Social Nationalist Party: No one has right to decide fate of unit except Yemeni people

The General Secretariat of the National Party affirmed that no one has the right to decide the fate of unity except the Yemeni people.

This came in a meeting of the party’s general secretariat on Saturday, headed by Secretary General Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Bakir.

A statement issued by the meeting said, “Yemeni unity is not the property of a specific group, party, political component, person, or military or political leader, but it is owned by the Yemeni people who sacrificed and struggled for the sake.”

He pointed out that those who betrayed the homeland and the Yemeni people have no right to decide the fate of the Yemeni people, and their entities were formed with the support of the countries of aggression and occupation.

The General Secretariat warned, against attempts to undermine the Yemeni unity that the Yemeni people sacrificed and struggled to achieve in the north and south of the country.

She also emphasized that unity came in response to broad popular demands, and one of its components is cohesion and demographic integration.

The General Secretariat of the National Party pointed out that as long as the population integration between the citizens of the northern, southern and eastern governorates has a long history, if Yemen is not exposed to the hurricanes of division, then the advocates of fragmentation and separation cannot impose their calls for disengagement on a people who have mixed and become more and more mixed after the blessed unity.

It considered the common customs and traditions between the people of the southern and northern governorates, one of the most important main ingredients that testify that Yemen was and will remain a unified one and that agents, mercenaries, and traitors will not be able to implement their goals aimed at tearing Yemen apart and making it a hotbed of conflicts and wars so that the countries of aggression and occupation can continue to occupy Yemeni islands and ports and plunder The wealth of the Yemeni people.

The General Secretariat called on those who are afraid to return to the agreements, struggles and sacrifices made by the Yemeni people in order to achieve Yemeni unity, and to review them carefully before losing their bets and entering a dark tunnel.

And she expressed her deep regret at the steps taken by Saudi Arabia far from establishing peace and responding to the demands of the Yemeni people and lifting the blockade on Sana’a International Airport and the port of Hodeidah completely without any restrictions.

The Social Nationalist Party held the United Nations and the UN Security Council responsible for the aggression countries’ intransigence in implementing the demands of the Yemenis, which are legitimate rights guaranteed by all international laws, norms, and heavenly laws.

Source: Yemen News Agency