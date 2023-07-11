SleekFlow debuts WhatsApp retail-tech solutions in UAE through L’Occitane ME’s first Accelerator Program, powered by Chalhoub Group’s The Greenhouse

DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach – 11 July 2023 – SleekFlow, APAC’s leading SaaS omnichannel social commerce platform backed by Tiger Global, is proud to announce the launch of its omnichannel social commerce platform in the UAE. The market expansion officially kicks off with SleekFlow joining L’Occitane ME’s first Accelerator Program, powered by The Greenhouse, Chalhoub Group’s space for innovation and entrepreneurship.

SleekFlow Team and L’Occitane ME and Chalhoub Group’s Demo Day, which took place at The Greenhouse in Dubai Design District

In August 2022, SleekFlow was one of 4 out of 180 global retail-tech startups chosen to implement its cutting-edge solutions in the Middle East, as well as the potential of developing tailored solutions catered to beauty and luxury sectors for the L’Occitane brand in the future. This new partnership with Chalhoub Group, the region’s largest retailer, is a testament to SleekFlow’s potential to enhance the region’s rapidly growing luxury retail sector.

Since its founding in 2019, SleekFlow has achieved 2-3 times YoY revenue growth and successfully expanded in Hong Kong – the company’s current HQ – Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brazil, with its customer engagement solution for SMEs and enterprises. The company has identified the UAE market as an ideal location for expansion based on early traction and strong buying behavior through WhatsApp, the communication channel that 80% of UAE consumers use daily.

As the first Asian company to participate in the Microsoft Pegasus program, SleekFlow’s ongoing partnership with Microsoft enables the platform to leverage GPT-4 technology from Azure OpenAI Service to power its chatbots. SleekFlow has recently developed SleekFlow AI, a context-aware AI-powered chatbot that can refine and translate content, generate concise reports upon completion of service, and even automate talent training, helping businesses increase efficiency.

“Over the past year, SleekFlow has experienced explosive growth, with our enterprise customers increasing sixfold, accumulating over 5,000 customers in 120 regions worldwide,” says SleekFlow’s founder and CEO Henson Tsai. “At the same time, we continue to optimize the platform to help businesses upgrade their customer service quality, increasing their sales converted with chat threefold and boosting the online to offline (O2O) sales by 18%. I believe that AI will be an indispensable part of businesses in the next three years and become the driving engine of various industries in the UAE and beyond.”

