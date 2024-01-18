Skyhawks Sports Academy Named a Top Franchise for 2024 by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Shows Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with Skyhawks’ Performance

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Skyhawks Sports Academy, powered by Stack Sports, a leading provider of youth sports programs, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Top Franchise for 2024 by Franchise Business Review. This prestigious accolade marks the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of youth sports franchising.

Skyhawks Sports Academy has been offering enriching sports experiences to young athletes for over 40 years. With a focus on providing a safe, fun, and skill-based sports experience for kids between the ages of 2 and 14, the company has grown to become a trusted name in youth sports, with nearly 250 franchises across the United States.

This recognition is part of the 19th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list, which features the top franchises based on franchisee satisfaction and performance, is a testament to the positive impact that Skyhawks Sports Academy has had on its franchise owners and their communities.

Among more than 375 franchise brands, representing over 35,000 franchise owners, Skyhawks Sports Academy stood out in Franchise Business Review’s extensive research. The academy’s franchisees were surveyed on critical aspects of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, leadership, innovation, culture, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

Key highlights from Skyhawks Sports Academy’s survey data revealed exceptional satisfaction among franchisees, particularly in areas of support and community impact.

Jason Frazier, President of Skyhawks Sports Academy, reflected on the recognition by saying, "being named a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review is a significant honor for us at Skyhawks. It validates our dedication to providing outstanding support to our franchisees and ensuring that our programs continue to enrich the lives of young athletes. This recognition fuels our passion to keep innovating and growing, always with the goal of positively impacting communities through sports."

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises.

Michelle Rowan, President and COO of Franchise Business Review, noted, "Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that our latest research shows satisfaction has remained at some of the highest levels in the past 19 years. In fact, our survey results show that three out of four franchise owners would recommend their brand to others. That’s extremely encouraging news for franchise owners and anyone considering investing in a franchise."

For more information about Skyhawks Sports Academy and their franchise opportunities, visit https://www.skyhawks.com/franchise/franchise/. The full description of the 2024 Top Franchises can be viewed at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-200-franchises/.

About Skyhawks Sports Academy

Over the past 40 years, Skyhawks and SuperTots programs have welcomed over 3 million children in 33 states, teaching life lessons through sports and instilling a life-long passion for athletics and a healthy lifestyle. Kids 2 to 14 years of age can participate in 11 different sports across a variety of programs including traditional summer camps, leagues, after-school programs, STEM Sports®, and classes. Skyhawks also offers independent franchise ownership opportunities for both brands in North America and overseas.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars – Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit www.stacksports.com.

