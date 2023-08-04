  • Date: August 5, 2023
  • Date: August 5, 2023

Six citizens injured by Saudi artillery shell on Shada district ,Sa’ada

Six citizens were injured today as a result of artillery shell by the Saudi enemy on the border district of Shada in Sa’ada province.

A security source in Sa’ada told the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that Shada district was subjected to intense Saudi artillery shell, injuring six citizens.

He indicated that the injured were transferred to Razeh Rural Hospital.

The border areas of Sa’ada province are exposed to Saudi missile and artillery bombardment, in light of the international silence.

Source: Yemen News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages