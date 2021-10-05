Data analytics company Amplitude opened for trading on the 28th of September and saw its shares sore nearly 57%

Silicon Badia, leading global VC fund, invested in Amplitude’s seed round of funding in September 2013 and has already realized a 50X cash-on-cash return on investment (total position currently at ~100X at last market price).

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Silicon Badia, a leading venture capital fund investing in technology startups globally, has announced the successful listing of its portfolio company Amplitude on the Nasdaq exchange in New York City. Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL), a software company that builds “digital optimization” tools, listed on the Nasdaq on 28th of September. The company’s shares soared nearly 57% during its public debut allowing Amplitude to reach a $7BN valuation.

“We are very proud of what Spenser, Curtis and the Amplitude team have been able to accomplish since our seed investment in 2013 at a $6M valuation” commented Silicon Badia’s Founder and Managing Partner Namek T. Zu’bi, “from taking on established players back then like Mixpanel and Kissmetrics, to defining an entirely new software category around product led growth, we believe the Company’s potential is endless right now.”

Founded in 2012, Silicon Badia has grown to become a pre-eminent global technology investor and has since invested in over 80 technology companies in over 15 industries in the U.S. and the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region, amassing a portfolio with a >$15BN cumulative valuation. With over 15 exits under its belt and an average exit cash-on-cash realized return multiple of over 15X in the U.S., Silicon Badia’s U.S. funds are top decile funds and continue to outperform its peers.

“We are happy with what we have been able to do as an Arab fund manager in a highly competitive market like the U.S.” commented Silicon Badia’s Founder and CEO Dr. Fawaz H. Zubi, “we expect additional success stories over the coming months including more exits, God willing, and are excited about the future of this industry.”

About Silicon Badia:

Silicon Badia is a venture capital fund that invests in technology startups in a wide range of industries around the world. For more information please visit www.siliconbadia.com.

For more information, please contact Silicon Badia at info@siliconbadia.com.