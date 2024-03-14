Security Council discusses Yemeni situation ThursdayExpanded meeting in Hajjah within framework of supporting Al-Aqsa

New York: The United Nations Security Council will hold an open briefing, followed by closed consultations, on Yemen.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg and OCHA Director of Operations and Advocacy Edem Wosornu are expected to brief.

Head of the UN Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) Major General Michael Beary and Executive Director of the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Jorge Moreira da Silva will brief during the consultations.

Source: Jordan News Agency

An expanded meeting was held today,Thursday, in Hajjah province as part of the national campaign to support Al-Aqsa.

The meeting, which included the province’s deputy for culture and mobilization affairs, Hamoud Al-Mughrabi, the city district directorates, Ahmed Al-Akhfash, the directors of executive offices, and mobilization officials, stressed the importance of seizing the blessed month to strengthen faith identity and Quranic culture among society.

He stressed the necessity of continuing the marches, events, , official and popular activities in support of Palestine, and joining open military courses in preparation for direct confrontation with the American, Israeli, and British enemies.

Al-Akhfash stressed the need for broad participation in the mass march (Ramadan Yemen is a flood that triumphs over Gaza) in support of the Palestinians and in response to the call of the revolution leader, Sayyed Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, after Friday prayers in the designated squares in the province center and

the directorates.

Source: Yemen News Agency