SCMCHA: Over one billion and 164 million riyals disbursed in cash aid to displaced

The Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation(SCMCHA), Ibrahim Al-Hamli, confirmed that one billion and 164 million and 856 thousand riyals were disbursed in cash aid to nine thousand and 548 displaced beneficiaries in 15 provinces.

Al-Hamli explained in a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that the Council worked with the UNHCR to implement the cash aid project with the aim of contributing to alleviating the suffering of the displaced by disbursing cash aid on a monthly basis. The lists of names of the displaced differ each month from the previous month.

He pointed out that the disbursement of the aforementioned amount to the beneficiaries targets each case at 122 thousand riyals, for the first and second batches (January – February 2024 AD) in the 15 provinces located under the authority of the Supreme Political Council, through Al-Amal and Al-Karimi Banks.

The Secretary-General of the Humanitarian Affairs Co

uncil pointed out that the cash aid project contributes to alleviating the suffering of the displaced and meets their basic needs, including housing rents, enhancing the purchasing power of displaced families and enabling them to meet their needs in a way that allows them more independence.

The cash aid project was considered part of the strategy of the Supreme Council for Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation in partnership with humanitarian partners to contribute to alleviating human suffering in Yemen and promoting stability and sustainable development in the country.

Al-Hamli pointed out that what was disbursed from the cash, winter and emergency shelter rehabilitation project in partnership with the UNHCR during the past year 2023 AD amounted to 16 million and 515 thousand dollars, with a value of eight billion and 753 million and 132 thousand riyals.

Source: Yemen News Agency