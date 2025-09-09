Save the Date for “Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival” This October

A Must-Visit Culinary Celebration for Food and Wine Lovers

Enjoy the finest wines and delicacies from around the world—all in one place! This includes creations by Michelin-starred chefs, rare Bordeaux vintages, and bold new pairings. Save the date for four days of wine and gourmet delights and unforgettable experiences in Hong Kong!

Taste the Signatures

At the heart of the festival lies the Grand Wine Pavilion, a stunning showcase of a curated wine selection handpicked by renowned experts, including James Suckling, ensuring that every bottle is a must-try for true enthusiasts. Guests can embark on a journey through the iconic Grand Cru Classé estates of the 1855 Bordeaux Classification, discover bold expressions from next-generation winemakers, and savour rare selections from outstanding producers. This year’s edition is particularly special, as it celebrates the 170th anniversary of the Bordeaux 1855 Classification. Don’t miss highlights like intimate masterclasses and exclusive tastings with premium châteaux!

Equally anticipated is the Tasting Room, an exclusive restaurant opens only for the event, celebrating collaborations among world-renowned chefs. This limited-time dining experience features a premium menu, with each chef contributing a unique course. Available only in Hong Kong during the Wine & Dine Festival, the Tasting Room showcases an extraordinary blend of culinary talents, making it a true celebration of gastronomic artistry.

Celebrity Chefs Lineup

This year’s Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival is set to shine with star power at Central Harbourfront. At the Tasting Room, guests will enjoy exclusive menus crafted by five acclaimed chefs: Chef Andrew Wong of London’s two-Michelin-starred A. Wong, Chef Cheung Yat Fung of Chao Shang Chao (Chaoyang), three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Beijing and Korean celebrity chef Jung Ji-sun of Tian Mi Mi featured in Netflix’s Culinary Class War. Joining them are Hong Kong’s own Chef Menex Cheung of China Tang and Chef Jayson Tang of one-Michelin-starred Man Ho Chinese Restaurant – JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, both celebrated for their refined Cantonese cuisine.

The star power continues at Gourmet Avenue, where award-winning restaurants and bars—recognized by the Michelin Guide and Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, and often fully booked—come together under one roof. For four days only, festivalgoers can enjoy an exclusive culinary experience featuring signature dishes from chefs like Alvin Leung of two-Michelin-starred Bo Innovation, as well as Anne-Sophie Pic, the most Michelin-decorated female chef in the world and the owner of one-Michelin-starred Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic in Hong Kong.

Pairing Exploration

This year’s festival invites guests to explore exciting pairings. With a new self-guided pairing experience, attendees can experiment with varietals like Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Shiraz, each matched with complementary foods based on flavour profiles. This setup is ideal for discovering the perfect harmony between food and wine at their own pace, along with bold and unexpected combinations.

New Discovery

Beyond signature elements, the Wine & Dine Festival presents new opportunities for exploration. In addition to the classics such as Bordeaux, Italy, UK, Spain and Japan, this year guests can discover wines from the Czech Republic, Belgium, Norway, Austria and more. The festival also showcases trending Chinese wines, which are gaining acclaim among connoisseurs worldwide. Additionally, festivalgoers can anticipate surprise collaborations, creating thrilling experiences that seamlessly blend culinary artistry with creativity.

Ready to Sip, Savour, and Remix? Whether you’re a gourmet globetrotter, a wine enthusiast, or someone who loves to discover new flavours, the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival from 23-26 October 2025, invites you to indulge, explore, and celebrate the world’s finest culinary creations.

