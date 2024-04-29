Saudi House’s Sustainability Pavilion Shines Spotlight on Climate Action Progress in Saudi Arabia



Riyadh, The Sustainability Pavilion at Saudi House was inaugurated on Sunday, coinciding with the hosting of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Riyadh. Serving as an interactive exhibition, the Sustainability Pavilion highlights various ongoing climate action initiatives within the framework of the Saudi Green Initiative. It features interactive screens and displays models of technologies and solutions used in implementing these initiatives. Visitors can engage with experts and learn more about Saudi Arabia’s goals to improve quality of life and its continuous efforts to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by 2060.

Moreover, visitors have the opportunity to explore a wide range of sustainability initiatives contributing to making a tangible positive impact across various regions of the Kingdom. The pavilion focuses on four main themes: carbon circular economy, vegetation cover development and land degradation prevention, protection of biodiversity and habitats, and sustainability enhancement. The

se themes reflect the efforts of numerous public and private sector entities implementing over 80 initiatives under the umbrella of the Saudi Green Initiative.

The pavilion welcomes all visitors to facilitate constructive dialogues, exchange information, and enhance interaction with sustainability efforts in the Kingdom. Located in VIA Riyadh, it is open to visitors on April 28-29 from 5 PM to 10 PM, constituting an integral part of the Saudi House initiative. Saudi House offers visitors and delegations an exceptional opportunity to learn about the transformation journey the Kingdom is undergoing within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Saudi Green Initiative, launched on March 27, 2021, by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to unify and enhance sustainability efforts in the Kingdom, serving as a natural extension of Saudi Vision 2030. It unites the efforts of all segments of Saudi society to address

the impacts of climate change, advance sustainable innovations, and protect the Kingdom’s natural environments to ensure an improved quality of life for future generations.

Source: Saudi Press Agency