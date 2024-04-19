Saudi Equestrian Federation President: Hosting Jumping, Dressage World Cup Finals in Riyadh Reflects Global Confidence in Kingdom’s Ability to Host International Sporting Events

Riyadh: – The FEI Jumping and Dressage World Cup Finals began yesterday at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. President of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation (SAEF) Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah, in a speech at the event opening ceremony, welcomed the 51 participants from 24 countries including the six top-ranked show jumping riders.

Prince Abdullah said: “We are delighted that the capital Riyadh is the first host of the FEI Jumping and Dressage World Cup Finals 2024 in the Middle East and North Africa region, since its inception nearly 46 years ago.”

He said that preparations for hosting the tournament started over four years ago to ensure that the venue is fitting for the champions, participants, and fans around the world.

Selecting Riyadh to host the event is proof of the great confidence in Saudi Arabia’s capacity to host international sporting events, he stressed, adding that this was made possible due to the great support Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Sal

man bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, give the sector, as well as to the constant follow up of Minister of Sport and Chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal.

Prince Abdullah said famous riders from all over the world participated, alongside three Saudi riders who strove to win and represent their country well.

Source: Saudi Press Agency