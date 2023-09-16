  • Date: September 17, 2023
Saudi Comes First in King Mohammed VI International Competition for the Memorizing of the Holy Quran

Saudi Omar bin Abdulaziz Al-Buraidi, nominated by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance to participate in the King Mohammed VI International Competition for Memorization, Recitation and Interpretation of the Holy Quran came first in this competition’s 17th session organized by the Moroccan Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and held in Casablanca last week.

This is one more achievement in a string of many attained by Saudis in international competitions for the memorizing the Holy Quran.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

