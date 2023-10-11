Saudi Arabia to Host Regional Meeting of Arab Women Health Initiative on October 16

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the regional meeting of the Arab Women’s Health Initiative, organized by the Family Affairs Council in partnership with the Arab League, and the Women Development Organization of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, on October 16 and 17 in Riyadh.

The Kingdom hosts this meeting is testimony to its interest in issues concerning women’s health. For example, the Kingdom submitted a proposal, when it presided over the 39th session of the Arab Women’s Committee, to expand the area of interest of the Pink Tank initiative, advocated for breast cancer awareness in the Arab world, to include all types of cancers women may have.

Family Affairs Council Secretary General Dr. Maimoonah Al Khalil said: “The regional meeting of the Arab Women’s Health Initiative will contribute to achieving the sustainable development goals of the Saudi Vision 2030, which ensure that individuals enjoy healthy lifestyles, as the meeting will focus on aspects of prevention and treatment of cancer.”

The meeting will be held under the slogan “Your Life is Precious”; it coincides with the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, observed in October, and aims to highlight the need to take care of women’s health and raise awareness about the importance of screening and of early detection of breast and cervical cancer.

The meeting will tackle the current situation of women’s health in the Arab region and efforts to combat breast and cervical cancer regionally and internationally. It will also discuss the needs of women affected by cancer and cancer survivors, as well as risk factors and how to prevent and live with cancer.

Source: Saudi Press Agency