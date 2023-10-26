Saudi Arabia Re-Elected to Membership of AASTMT Executive Council

The Executive Council of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport (AASTMT), comprised of 22 nations, re-elected the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a member of the council for a two-year term, from 2023 to 2025.

The council enables the Kingdom to monitor the implementation of the AASTMT General Assembly resolutions, prepare the draft agenda of AASTMT and all AASTMT activities, as well as education plans, administrative and financial systems, and the financial budget, and approve the appointment of AASTMT Vice Presidents.

This re-election came during the AASTMT General Assembly meeting, which includes experts and specialists from representatives of the Member States of the Arab League, and was held at the AASTMT’s headquarters in Alexandria.

During the meeting, nine countries were elected to the Executive Council of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport (AASTMT). The primary objective of this election is to strengthen cooperation and collaborative endeavours in developing skilled professionals in modern management practices, as well as to elevate the proficiency of personnel in the Arab countries’ maritime transport sector. These objectives include equipping them with specialised knowledge in disciplines such as applied engineering and other scientific fields, thereby ensuring the efficient operation of commercially-driven merchant naval fleets.

Source: Saudi Press Agency