Sana’a.. Symposium in Great Mosque on anniversary of martyrdom of Imam Zaid

The Ministry of Guidance and Hajj and Umrah Affairs, in cooperation with the Department of Qur’anic Culture in the Executive Office, organized on Thursday an awareness seminar on the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Zaid, entitled “Imam Zaid – peace be upon him – the symbol of the revolution against tyranny” at the Great Mosque in Sana’a.

In the symposium, a member of the Association of Yemeni Scholars, Sheikh Ali Al-Hadi, touched on the stages of the upbringing of Imam Zaid and what was characterized by faith and piety, and the close connection to the Book of God.

He drew attention to the way in which the Umayyad tyrants dealt with Imam Zaid during his life and after his martyrdom, and the similarity of those criminal actions to the actions of the tyrants of this era with the guidance scholars, as happened with the martyr leader Sayyid Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi.

He emphasized that “Imam Zayd is a faith, jihadist and cultural school from which we draw inspiration from the cultural movement among the nation, and the correction of misconceptions and ideas.” He called for emulating this revolutionary imam in his approach and morals, his movement in the way of God, and his sense of responsibility towards religion and the nation.

While the cultural activist, Nabil Al-Mahdi, referred to the immortal positions that the ally of the Qur’an, Imam Zaid, wrote in the fields of jihad in the face of the oppressive tyrant rulers and evil scholars.

He touched on the virtues of Imam Zaid bin Ali – peace be upon them both – that made him one of the guidance scholars.

Source: Yemen News Agency