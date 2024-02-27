Sana’a Customs and Control Office destroys quantity of electronic hookahs



Sana’a Customs and Control Office destroyed today,Tuesday, a quantity of electronic shisha pipes that were seized during an attempt to smuggle them and bring them into the capital, Sana’a.

The director of Sana’a Customs and Control Office, Hussein Abdulaziz, indicated during the destruction process that took place in the office yard that the quantity destroyed amounted to 12,653 electronic hookahs.

He pointed out that the destroyed quantity was seized by customs officers because of the health damage that electronic hookahs pose to citizens, in addition to the fact that they are considered a bad habit and a strange phenomenon in Yemeni society. He stressed that customs will not be lax in seizing smuggled goods and materials that are not authorized for entry into the country.

The Director of Sana’a Control and Customs Office touched on the awareness efforts implemented by the Authority regarding the harms of smuggling.

For his part, the representative of the Industry and Trade Prosecution, Faisal Al-Shami,

explained that the destruction process was carried out in accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. 63 of 2018 regarding preventing and prohibiting the import, entry and circulation of electronic cigarettes, due to their severe harm to human health.

The destruction process was attended by representatives of the relevant authorities.

Source: Yemen News Agency