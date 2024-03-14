Sahm Capital Revamps Website for Enhanced Investing Experience

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 March 2024 – Sahm Capital Financial Company (formerly known as VCFC), a brokerage firm licensed by the Capital Market Authority (22251-25), has unveiled a major upgrade to its official website. The new version boasts improved user-friendly features, including instant account opening, diverse investment courses, real-time market updates, and 24/7 support service, greatly enhancing the investing experience for its users.

The newly upgraded website, https://www.sahmcapital.com, simplifies the account opening process, allowing users to sign up and start investing in just 3 minutes. This functionality is also available through the Sahm app, which currently offers exclusive rewards for new users, including a free 5 shares of Snap Inc. stock coupon (redeemable upon deposit), a 51% commission discount on the Saudi market for 1 year, and free real-time U.S. market quotes for 1 year. Additionally, users who successfully invite friends to open an account and deposit at least USD 1,500 or SAR 5,000 using their unique referral link will receive a $70 bonus for each successful referral.

The upgrade also offers users a rich selection of investing resources, including complimentary videos, comprehensive articles on options trading, and smart invest AI videos aimed at equipping them with the necessary analytical skills for a prosperous investment journey.

Alongside educational resources, the website delivers real-time financial news in both English and Arabic, ensuring investors remain well-informed about market trends and developments. The 24/7 support service further elevates the investing experience, providing personalized assistance whenever required.

The new website follows by the launch of its all-in-one trading app, ‘Sahm’, a platform tailored specifically for investors in Saudi Arabia. Sahm distinguishes itself as the first app in KSA to offer one-click quick switching between Saudi and U.S. stock accounts in real-time for both trading and currency conversion. Additionally, the app enables users to create Conditional Orders, a sophisticated and powerful trading tool previously only available on professional trading desks.

To learn more about Sahm Capital and explore the new website, please visit https://www.sahmcapital.com

About Sahm Capital

Registered in Riyadh, Sahm Capital (formerly known as VCFC) is a joint venture company of Valuable Capital Group Ltd and eWTP Arabia Capital. In October 2023, Sahm Capital received licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to conduct Dealing, Advising, and Custody services in KSA, making it the first international online brokerage firm to provide online brokerage services in KSA. The company is also a registered member of the Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul, as well as its affiliates, the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa) and the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa).