Safelite’s National Virtual Hiring Event Provides Lasting Career Opportunities

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Safelite AutoGlass is holding a National Virtual Hiring Event on Feb. 5-7 to recruit 500 auto glass technician trainees who will join Safelite in cities nationwide.

"We’re inviting ambitious individuals who want to build a rewarding career path and make a difference in their communities to join our virtual hiring event and become part of a high-performing team," said Scott Koenigs, Safelite’s Chief People Officer. "Our People Powered culture is due in part to the passionate and talented technicians who take pride in helping people get back on the road and on with their day safely thanks to their outstanding customer service."

Interested candidates can apply and request an interview on Safelite’s Indeed.com event page to discuss available roles in an area closest to them.

"We offer comprehensive paid training, outstanding benefits and a collaborative work environment, making the technician trainee role an ideal launchpad for a fulfilling job with future growth potential," Koenigs added.

Interviews are limited and vary by region and time zone.

To explore other Safelite career opportunities at Safelite, visit Safelite.com/careers.

About Safelite

With more than 7,600 Mobile Glass Shops and stores in all 50 states, Safelite® is the nation’s largest provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services. Last year, more than seven million customers chose Safelite for its 24/7 national contact centers, advanced online scheduling, superior repair and replacement systems, and the industry’s only nationwide lifetime guarantee.

Safelite is a member of the Safelite® Group family of brands, which together make a difference in the lives of nearly nine million customers annually. This leading service organization, founded in 1947, is reaching record growth thanks to its People Powered, Customer Driven strategy. The Columbus, Ohio-based company employs more than 16,000 people across the United States.

Contact Information

Media Relations

mediarelations@safelite.com

SOURCE: Safelite AutoGlass

View the original press release on newswire.com.