Safadi, UK Minister of State for Middle East Affairs talk cooperation

Lower House Speaker, Ahmed Safadi, on Wednesday discussed with British Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Lord Tariq Ahmed, ways to strengthen bilateral relations, especially in parliamentary fields. During the meeting, attended by British Ambassador to Jordan, Bridget Brind, Safadi stressed the “deep-rooted” friendship between the two countries. Safadi stressed importance of joint cooperation and coordination to serve common interests, which would contribute to achieving the region’s security and stability and increasing support for the Palestinian people’s right to establish their independent state. Safadi noted Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah II’s leadership, is taking “confident” steps towards strengthening its political, administrative and economic system, noting that Jordan entered its bicentennial with a “comprehensive” national project that serves development goals. For his part, the British minister said his country pays “remarkable” importance to Jordan’s role in the region under His Majesty King Abdullah II’s leadership, referring to Amman’s “central and important” role in pursuit to realize security and stability in the Middle East region. Ahmed also stressed his country’s support for Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian holy sites and for Jordan’s vision based on the two-state solution to achieve comprehensive peace. Ahmed stressed his country’s keenness to enhance joint cooperation prospects, which views with importance the Kingdom’s current comprehensive reforms, expressing “great” appreciation for Jordanian efforts in the refugee file.

Source: Jordan News Agency