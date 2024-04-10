Russian Roscosmos Aborts Second Attempt to Launch Angara-A5 Space Rocket

The Russian State Space Corporation (Roscosmos) aborted the test launch of its Angara-A5 space rocket from the Vostochny spaceport.

The Angara-A5 space rocket should have been launched from site 1A platform at the Vostochny spaceport, but the operation was aborted seconds before executing the mission, Roscosmos reported in a statement.

Head of Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, pointed out that the Angara-A5 space rocket should have been launched from the Vostochny spaceport on Tuesday, but the operation was aborted by the automatic safety system, which registered a flaw in the engine start control mechanism two minutes before executing the process.

It was decided to delay the launch for 24 hours. Also, seconds before the launch on Wednesday, it was decided to abort the operation.

Source: Qatar News Agency