Riyadh to Host First International Forum and Exhibition for Sustainable Agriculture this November

Riyadh, The First International Forum and Exhibition for Sustainable Agriculture (IFESA), organized by the National Research and Development Center for Sustainable Agriculture (Estidamah) in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, is slated to be held in Riyadh on November 20-22, 2023.

More than 35 countries are expected to take part in IFESA, which will feature 55 specialists, 46 lectures and 90 research papers that will discuss the importance of conserving and optimizing natural resources, utilizing modern agricultural technologies and sharing best practices to achieve sustainable agriculture.

Estidamah General Director Prof. Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Saghir said: “The forum aims to contribute to achieving national and international goals of sustainable agricultural development, and to stimulating research and innovation in the agricultural field, to establish more effective agricultural production systems, provide opportunities for collaboration, exchange of ideas, transfer and localization of modern agricultural technologies.”

Registration to attend forum and exhibition can be done by following this link:

https://ifesa.com/registration.php?lang=ar%20%20.

Source: Saudi Press Agency