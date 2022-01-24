Resecurity Partners with ML Consulting to Advance Intelligent Cyber Security Solutions in MEA

U.S.-based cybersecurity leader advances threat detection and response in the Middle East via local strategic partnerships with local MSSPs

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Resecurity, Inc., a U.S. cybersecurity and intelligence company, today announced its partnership with ML Consulting to add AI-driven cybersecurity services to the consultancy’s portfolio. Based in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain, ML Consulting is one of the leading information security consultancy firms and managed security services providers (MSSP) in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

In the past year, Bahrain has invested heavily in its digital transformation and the emerging cyber threats that have come with it, prioritizing cybersecurity as a pillar of its economic development. For example, Bahrain recently announced the intention to launch its own cryptocurrency, expanding its digital economy and investing in cutting-edge innovation. To prepare for the growth of its digital ecosystems and increased cyber risks, Bahrain has implemented major initiatives to raise digital readiness, security management solutions and cybersecurity crisis response. Other countries in the region have started or are looking at similar initiatives.

To help enterprises in the region secure their digital ecosystems, Resecurity has partnered with ML Consulting to expand its advanced cyber threat intelligence and solutions to local organizations. Resecurity’s innovative platform allows administrators to reduce potential blind spots and security gaps through real-time threat detection and actionable, high-quality threat intelligence data, enabling security teams to respond quickly and confidently. Resecurity will be expanding operations in the region to increase support for local partners and clients.

“ML Consulting allows organizations to quickly acquire the expertise and technology they need to perform business analysis, systems integration and cybersecurity management — without the need for hiring or training additional staff. This is especially important as we enter an age where cybersecurity is essential for business. ML Consulting is excited to leverage Resecurity’s solutions and expertise to help organizations in the Middle East and Africa mitigate cyber risks,” said Karim Saba, Managing Director at ML Consulting.

Resecurity’s cyber threat intelligence solutions provide comprehensive visibility of digital risks targeting an organization’s ecosystem. Leveraging artificial intelligence, Resecurity’s solutions allow organizations to automate the identification, assessment and triage of incoming cyber threats while staying ahead of cybercriminals using AI-driven tactics to attack companies at scale. Resecurity’s AI-driven solutions draw on data compromising five billion threat artifacts, nine million profiles of threat actors and 300 million fully indexed and translated Dark Web data entries.

“Artificial intelligence will play a critical role in securing our increasingly digital world, especially in key markets like the MEA region. At Resecurity, we’re investing heavily in R&D and AI-powered innovation to give enterprises the upper hand among emerging cyber threats,” said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. “We are proud to partner with a leading organization like ML Consulting to provide best-in-class cyber intelligence solutions to the Middle East and Africa region.”

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity’s services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world’s most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com .

About ML Consulting

ML Consulting is a service and consulting firm, focusing on delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions to customers, in the areas of Cyber Security, Data Protection and Automation.

We have the privilege of counting blue chips organizations as our clients, in the Middle East and Africa region. To learn more about ML Consulting, visit https://www.mlconsulting-me. com

