Relatively cold weather expected Wednesday



Amman and its surrounding regions are anticipated to witness relatively mild temperatures on Wednesday, aligning with the average norms for this time of year. Most areas will experience cool conditions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy moderate weather.

According to the latest report from the Jordan Meteorological Department, there is a slight chance of brief morning showers in the southernmost parts of the country. Clouds of varying altitudes will be visible across the sky, accompanied by gentle southeast winds.

A slight temperature increase is projected for Thursday, bringing pleasant weather to the majority of regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will maintain moderate conditions.

High-level clouds are expected to appear, and the winds will be moderate, blowing from the southeast.

Friday’s weather will remain agreeable across most areas, with mild temperatures prevailing. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience moderate weather. High-a

ltitude clouds will adorn the sky, and the winds will be light, coming from the southeast direction.

Saturday will witness a minor temperature rise, resulting in pleasant weather throughout Jordan.

The winds will be light and southeast.

Today’s peak temperatures will be between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with l

Source: Jordan News Agency