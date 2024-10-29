RedotPay to Integrate USDC into Everyday Transactions

HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RedotPay , a rapidly growing crypto payment company, today announced a partnership with Circle , a global digital financial technology firm and the issuer of USDC and EURC, aimed at expanding distribution and utility of USDC among RedotPay’s extensive user base and community.

Launched in 2018, USDC is a payment stablecoin that is redeemable 1:1 for US dollars, combining the strength, trust and network effects of the US dollars with the speed and efficiency of the open internet. Since its introduction, USDC has been used to settle more than $16 trillion 1 in blockchain transactions across the world.

Unlocking the Potential of USDC for End-Users

RedotPay aims to facilitate the adoption of USDC on its platform by educating users about its benefits and advocating for its use in routine transactions. RedotPay’s priority markets include countries across different regions including Latin America, the Middle East and Africa where banking access has been limited.

Since its inception in April 2023, RedotPay has rapidly established itself within the Web3 community by providing robust virtual asset payment services, enabling seamless transactions and cash withdrawals using cryptocurrencies. With its robust infrastructure, the platform empowers users to utilize their crypto at over 44 million merchants across 158 countries. Currently, RedotPay facilitates over one million transactions every month, enhancing accessibility and convenience for its user community.

“Collaborating with Circle to advance the adoption of cryptocurrencies for everyday use is a natural fit for RedotPay,” said Michael Gao, Co-founder and CEO of RedotPay. “USDC is pivotal in the evolution of the crypto payment landscape, and this partnership supports the broader utilization of USDC within our community while offering our users the benefits of lower transaction fees.”

“Together, RedotPay and USDC can bridge the gap between digital currencies and traditional finance,” said Yam Ki Chan, Vice President, Asia Pacific for Circle. “This aligns with our commitment to deliver an innovative payment experience that empowers businesses and individuals to embrace the future of finance.”

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses and developers to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Through its regulated entities, Circle is the issuer of USDC and EURC – two of the world’s largest fully reserved, regulated stablecoins accessible as open money protocols on the internet. Circle’s platform offers enterprise-grade APIs and SDKs to make it faster, easier, and safer for organizations to run their internet-scale business on the blockchain. Learn more at https://circle.com .

About RedotPay

RedotPay is a fast-growing crypto payment company headquartered in Hong Kong, eligible to operate in Hong Kong, the European Union, and select Southeast Asian countries. Our mission is to enable crypto users to use cryptocurrencies in daily transactions like fiat currencies, reduce overall transaction costs through blockchain technology, and help unbanked gain access to financial services to promote greater financial inclusion and economic prosperity. Learn more at RedotPay.com

