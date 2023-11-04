Ramadan Husawi Wins Master’s Gold in World Bodybuilding Championship

Ramadan Husawi, a Saudi national bodybuilding athlete, has clinched the gold medal in the “Master” category of the ongoing World Bodybuilding Championship being held in Santa Susanna, Spain until November 6th. Additionally, his teammate Majed Abu Al-Rahi secured the fifth position in the same category.

In the “Muscular Physique” category, Hattan Bukhari had previously won the bronze medal and attained third place globally. Naif Al-Basha secured the sixth position in the same category. Furthermore, on the second day of the competition, Hamdan Al-Ghamdi captured the gold medal in the “Muscular Physique” category. Additionally, Saad Hashem achieved fourth place and Ibrahim Al-Najem secured the sixth position in the same category.

